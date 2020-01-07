Police looking for suspects in East Haven bank robbery

EAST HAVEN — Police responded to a bank robbery that happened at the Citizen’s Bank on Foxon Road Tuesday afternoon.

The officers on the scene learned that a black man wearing a mask, gloves, black or blue hoodie, black pants or jeans, and basketball sneakers. It was said that he also had a handgun.

Surveillance camera caught the suspect jump over the counter and in the process, fired his gun.

No one was struck by the round. Another black man waited outside the bank with a motorcycle.

The two men drove away and were last seen traveling toward New Haven on Route 80.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who may have witnessed the robbery or the suspect’s escape route is urged to contact the East Haven Police Department at 203-468-3820.

This is a developing story.