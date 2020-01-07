An Iranian woman wounded in a stampede that broke out at the funeral of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani is wheeld into a ward in Bahonar hospital in the southeastern city of Kerman on January 7, 2020. - The crush that left 40 people dead came as Iran prepared to bury the top Iranian general, a hugely popular figure in the Islamic republic who was killed last week in a US drone strike near Baghdad international airport. AFP correspondents in Kerman, Soleimani's hometown, said the streets were filled with mourners, while others took refuge on hillsides around the city, where the general was to be laid to rest at the martyrs' cemetery. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iranian general slain by US
KERMAN, Iran — A stampede at a funeral for a top Iranian general slain in a U.S. airstrike has killed 40 people and injured 213 others.
Two Iranian semi-official news agencies reported that the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got underway.
There was no information as to what had set off the stampede.
Online videos showed people lying lifeless on a road and others shouting and trying to help them.
Soleimani’s burial was delayed, with no new time set for it.
Soleimani’s death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America, drastically raising tensions across the Middle East.