Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iranian general slain by US

KERMAN, Iran — A stampede at a funeral for a top Iranian general slain in a U.S. airstrike has killed 40 people and injured 213 others.

Two Iranian semi-official news agencies reported that the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got underway.

There was no information as to what had set off the stampede.

Online videos showed people lying lifeless on a road and others shouting and trying to help them.

Soleimani’s burial was delayed, with no new time set for it.

Soleimani’s death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America, drastically raising tensions across the Middle East.