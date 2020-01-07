Tracking a chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a coating of light snow in spots Monday, there's a chance for a bit more Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning (before daybreak).

Tuesday will start off sunny followed by increasing clouds with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Then we're watching fast-moving developing storm and there's still a question ass to how close it gets to us here in Connecticut.

As of right now it looks like the worst part of the storm stays offshore with the best chance for accumulating snow in areas south and east of Hartford.

If the storm gets a little closer it might be more like 1"-2" statewide. Either way, snow starts after 6-7 PM and ends before sunrise Wednesday. So there could be some slippery spots for the morning commute on Wednesday but we're not expecting any major issues.

A cold front will trigger a few more scattered snow showers on Wednesday, followed by briefly colder temperatures on Thursday.

Then, the big story is the warm-up on the way later this week. Showers will develop later Friday into this weekend along with temperatures rising into the 50s by Saturday!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 20s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow developing by evening and continuing at night. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, scattered snow showers. High: Upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Chance late showers. High: low 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain, mild. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: 40s near 50.

