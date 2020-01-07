× US Defense Secretary: There’s been no decision to leave Iraq

A letter from a U.S. Army general seemed to suggest a troop withdrawal had been ordered in response to a vote by the Iraqi Parliament over the weekend.

Author: TEGNA

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Monday that a memo declaring U.S. troops’ “onward movement” from Iraq is not accurate. “There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” Esper explained.

Esper’s comments came after a leaked memo from the U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State said it would be “repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.”

Some news outlets interpreted the letter as saying the U.S. would be withdrawing from Iraq, but Esper says that’s not the case. He told reporters Monday afternoon that his staff is “trying to figure out” what the memo was and said it may reflect troops being re-positioned in the country, but not withdrawn.

The Iraqi Parliament voted over the weekend to expel U.S. troops.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, later told reporters the letter “was a mistake.” He said it was a draft, poorly worded and had not been signed yet.

MORE BREAKING: @thejointstaff Gen. Milley came back to brief us again after looking at the letter. "It was a mistake," he said. Milley said it was a draft, poorly worded, and had not been signed. It was being worked w/ Iraqis. Bottom Line: US troops ARE NOT leaving, he said. https://t.co/L6wGYiVIkv — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) January 6, 2020

The letter was addressed to the Iraqi Defense Ministry’s Combined Joint Operations Baghdad. The letter read, “We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure.”

Esper adds that his staff is “trying to figure out” what memo is “there are no plans to leave” – may reflect repositioning, but not a withdrawal — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) January 6, 2020

An image of the letter, tweeted by national military reporter Tara Copp was not signed, but the signature line read, “William H. Seely III, Brigadier General, U.S. Marine Corps, Commanding General, TF-Iraq” and is dated January 6, 2020.

We are still waiting for Pentagon confirmation that this is a real memo, and what it means – i.e. a relocation, or an actual departure #Iraq https://t.co/IXQj0OxJpD — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) January 6, 2020

A coalition source told Sky News that hundreds of US-led forces were being moved out of a base in Baghdad’s Green Zone to elsewhere in the country. But the source said it’s to “thin out” troops in Baghdad and that they are not leaving Iraq.

Coalition source told me: “We are moving some people out of Baghdad for force protection reasons. We aren't leaving Iraq (or Baghdad, for that matter)” — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) January 6, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.