WorkinCT: West Hartford med spa working to make women feel their best

WEST HARTFORD -- Inside Face It Medical Aesthetics and Spa in West Hartford, it’s a relaxation oasis.

“It’s more than a service, it’s an experience,” said Anita Wolf, RN, who owns Face It Medical Aesthetics and Spa.

The med spa offers experiences with Botox, fillers, facials, and vitamin infusions just to name a few. The treatments are clinical treatments which use medical grade products, something that sets them apart from traditional day spas.

“In a medical spa, you have a medical director, which we do, Dr. Andrew Baxter, we also have many years’ experience. You have to be a nurse, a physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner or a medical doctor to be able to do any kind of aesthetic treatments,” said Wolf.

Wolf says Face It prides itself on natural looking treatments that make clients feel better about themselves and more confident. It’s something that the younger generation has been looking for, and that’s why Wolf believes we’re seeing a surge in the popularity of med spas.

“The younger generation now is doing things more for preventative, and they’re not ashamed to talk about, they’re actually proud of it. I think it’s pretty smart, they think ahead. They don’t want to be chasing those wrinkles 20 years down, so they start younger, and it prevents them,” said Wolf.

It’s a message that Face It wants to share with all its clients.

“Investment with your skincare, preventative, because it’s going to be a lot more expensive down the road,” said Jodi Kiger, M.Ed., the skincare director at Face It Medical Aesthetics and Spa.

The big thing now is vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin C and antioxidants in your individual skincare routine.

“All of our treatments are bespoke treatments, which means they’re customized. So every time they come in, we take a very detailed inventory of what’s going on and adjust the procedures so the results are seen,” said Kiger.

“There’s nothing nicer to make people feel better about themselves,” added Wolf.

Wolf also has experience as an oncology nurse. She works with many women post-cancer treatment. She says it’s her mission to make them feel better after their cancer battles.

