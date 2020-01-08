× Bullets strike Hamden house with sleeping 3-year-old inside

HAMDEN — A house was shot several times on Valley Road Tuesday evening.

Police said that when they arrived on scene they found “numerous” bullet holes in the home as well as several “projectiles.”

It was also discovered that a three-year was sleeping inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden

Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4052.