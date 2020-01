BURLINGTON — Fire crews were called to a home on Lyon Road this morning in Burlington.

When crews arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire, extending into the house.

Officials say there were no injuries reported and the homeowners were not home.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns for water sources.

The fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

Fire and EMS units are working a fire in an garage attached to a house with extension. Mutual aid from surround town are assisting with additional water supply and manpower. Lyon Rd is closed between Myra La and Nepaug Rd. pic.twitter.com/ps30dgbjJF — Burlington Fire (CT) (@BurlingtonFD) January 8, 2020