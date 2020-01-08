Closing after nearly 90 years, Puritan Furniture bids farewell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD – They are calling it the end of an era in the Elmwood section of West Hartford.

After 88 years in business, Puritan Furniture is closing.

The store has served Central Connecticut for generations, and for the owner of the family-run business, Bruce Singer, it is the only job he has ever known.

“It is sad,” Singer said, “but there is another part of me that says it is the time to go into another part of my life.” Singer, whose father began Puritan in 1931, added that well wishers have been calling in and come by to say farewell. “It really is heartwarming,” Singer said. “So many wonderful memories.”

Puritan, which sits on nearly three acres in Elmwood, begins a going out of business sale on January 9. There is no set date for closing but it should come sometime in February. Puritan employs around 30 full and part-time workers.