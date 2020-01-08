× Contractor arrested after failing to return nearly $17K to South Windsor soccer club for a job not completed

SOUTH WINDSOR — A local man was arrested after failing to complete work he was contracted for back in May of 2019.

South Windsor Police say Robert Malloy was to install an indoor turf field in the South Windsor Soccer Club.

The club reportedly paid him $16,671.68 for the job, but Malloy actually never started.

Officials said Wednesday the contract was cancelled in August of 2019 with the expectation Malloy would give the money back.

However, the money was never returned.