Dulos, Troconis, Mawhinney to remain in custody at least overnight

STAMFORD — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the missing person’s case of Jennifer Farber-Dulos.

None of the suspects are expected to be released on bond Wednesday.

Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband, Michelle Troconis, Fotis’ girlfriend and Kent Mawhinney (a lawyer for Dulos’ civil matters), face charges in the case. You can read the arrest warrants below.

Dulos has been charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Mawhinney has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

All three were arraigned in Stamford Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.

Mawhinney was first to appear before the judge. Mawhinney’s lawyers advocated for a $500,000 bond, but the judge kept his bond at $2 million. Mawhinney has been placed on house arrest and will have GPS monitoring. His next court day is February 20th.

Troconis' bond was set at $1.5 million after lawyers asked for $500,000. She will be placed under house arrest and will also have GPS monitoring. Her next court date is February 7th.

Dulos' lawyers asked to have his bond lowered from $6 million to $1 million. The judge kept his bond at $6 million. The just also ordered a protective order, and Dulos is not to have any contact with his children or mother-in-law, Gloria Farber. If Dulos posts bond, he will be placed under house arrest. Attorney asked the judge if Dulos can leave the house for work. The judge said it was okay on a case-by-case basis with prior approval.

Jennifer Farber-Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer's blood on them.

A statement was released by close friend Carrie Luft on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber-Dulos:

Above all we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests. Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss. We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.

Read the arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos:

Read the arrest warrant for Michelle Troconis:

Read the Kent Mawhinney warrant: