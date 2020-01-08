EXCLUSIVE: Bristol man charged with fatally stabbing his wife held on $3 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- Bristol Police said 37-year-old resident Eddie Torres has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing his wife.

According to police, Torres walked into the Bristol Police Department Tuesday night and told an officer at the front desk that he had "stabbed his wife".

At the same time, dispatch received a 911 call reporting there was a woman suffering multiple stab wounds at an apartment on Pardee Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening wounds. She was treated at the scene and rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. She later died from her injuries.

Police say they learned during their investigation that Torres and the victim were married and staying at the apartment of a relative. After being stabbed, the victim ran to another apartment, seeking help.

She has not been identified at this time.

Torres has been charged with murder and is currently being held on a $3 million. He is due back in court on Jan 22.

The investigation is ongoing.