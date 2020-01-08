Fotis Dulos to appear in court, charged with felony murder in connection to Jennifer Farber-Dulos case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the missing person's case of Jennifer Farber-Dulos.

Fotis Dulos, Jennifer's estranged husband, Michelle Troconis, Fotis' girlfriend and Kent Mawhinney, face charges in the case. You can read the arrest warrants below.

Fotis Dulos is expected at Stamford Superior Court this morning.

Police said Fotis Dulos has been charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping. He faces a court-set bond of $6 million. He was booked at the state police barracks in Bridgeport and expected to be held overnight

Michelle Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a court set bond of $2 million. She was booked at the state police barracks in Bridgeport and expected to be held overnight.

Kent Mawhinney has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a court set bond of $2 million. He was transported to State Police barracks in Bridgeport. Mawhinney is a Bloomfield lawyer who represented Fotis Dulos with civil matters.

Jennifer Farber-Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer's blood on them.

A statement was released by close friend Carrie Luft on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber-Dulos:

Above all we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests. Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss. We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.

Read the arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos:

Read the arrest warrant for Michelle Troconis:

Read the Kent Mawhinney warrant: