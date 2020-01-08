× Glastonbury high school employee accused of enticing a minor, suspended from school grounds

GLASTONBURY — An employee for Glastonbury High School was suspended from his position Wednesday. He was accused of enticing a minor Monday, according to a statement from the Glastonbury superintendent of schools

The employee is also not allowed on school grounds, the superintendent said. The unidentified employee was a part-time employee with some responsibilities ranging from score keeping, timing, and parking.

“Glastonbury Public Schools’ first priority is student safety. The district is investigating this accusation and cooperating fully with law enforcement. By law, I cannot provide additional information related to the ongoing investigation,” Glastonbury Superintendent Alan Bookman said in a press release.

An email was sent to parents assuring that all employees are subjected to a background checks.