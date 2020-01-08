× Man arrested after gunshots rang out in Vernon neighborhood, police investigating

VERNON — Police responded to reports of multiple gun shots ringing out in the area of Hartford Turnpike Monday shortly before a vehicle sped away towards Manchester.

Upon officers’ arrival, no evidence of a shooting was located, according to police.

Police then responded to a residence on Reservoir Road, where a vehicle was abandoned in a driveway.

A man walking away from the vehicle onto Bolton Road with a gas can was located by officers shortly after.

According to a release, officers recognized the man and identified him as Johnathan Saldivar.

Police say Saldivar was actually wanted by Vernon Police due to a prior domestic violence incident involving a victim who resides in the area of Hartford Turnpike and the Manchester town line.

Saldivar was found to be in possession of a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

According to officials, the firearm had been allegedly stolen from his current girlfriend.

Officers later located .45 shell casings in the back seat of the vehicle abandoned at the Reservoir Road residence.

Police said in a release, the findings led them to conduct a welfare check of Saldivar’s prior domestic violence victim, but determined she was safe.

Saldivar is facing the following charges: Violation of a Restraining Order, Interfering with Police, Carrying a Firearm without a Permit, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Theft or Firearm, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance and Operating a Motor Vehicle under Suspension.

He was held overnight on $520,000 bond and appeared in Rockville Superior Court Tuesday, where his bail was reduced to $45,000.

Vernon Police say an investigation is ongoing and focused on the area of 47 Main Street Vernon.

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of that complex Monday at approximately 10 p.m. is encouraged to contact Det. Thomas Van Tasel at 860-872-9126 x 3767.