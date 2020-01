× Man stabbed on Main Street in Norwich

NORWICH — A man was stabbed on Main Street Wednesday.

Police said the stabbing happened on Main Street at North Main Street.

The victim was found by police and treated for his injuries. Police said that the injuries were not life threatening.

Norwich police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident would contact Detective Kavon Wilbur at 860-886-5561 ext. 3154.