EXCLUSIVE: Neighbors shaken by arrest of Kent Mawhinney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- FOX61 spoke with Kent Mawhinney’s next door neighbor as we continue to learn more about the third suspect now facing charges in the Dulos case.

Mawhinney’s neighbor, Alex Cipolla, said she knew about the Jennifer Dulos’ story well before Wednesday, but was in complete shock to find out her next door neighbor was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the case.

“Immediately it was shocking, I haven't had any contact with him myself, you know he keeps to himself, it was pretty, I don't want to say scary, but a little concerning considering the charges brought against him,” Cipolla said.

Cipolla said once she learned of the arrest she remembered seeing a cleaning company at Mawhinney’s home over the past few days and thought it was odd. She said the sighting was reported to police. She also shared her family did not interact with Mawhinney often or cross paths. Although, due to her prior job in the court system, she was familiar with Mawhinney’s past charges, including the violation of a protection order filed by his estranged wife last year.

Mawhinney is the former president of the South Windsor Hockey Arena and according to the owner, his family was very involved for years- including his two sons.

The club cancelled Wednesday night’s youth hockey game in light of the news.

Mawhinney failed to post his two million dollar bond after his arraignment on conspiracy charges Wednesday and remains in state custody.