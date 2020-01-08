× New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coach

Joe Judge is officially the new coach of the New York Giants.

The New England Patriots special teams coordinator and receivers coach reached a contract agreement Wednesday.

The deal was finalized a day after the 38-year-old was offered the job and asked to turn around a franchise that has made the playoffs once since the 2011 season, Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was fired a week ago after winning nine games in two seasons.

Judge was not considered a front-runner for the Giants job.