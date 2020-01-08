A volunteer registers a woman at a shelter set up after a 5.8 earthquake damaged several houses in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020, toppling some structures and causing power outages and small landslides but there were no reports of casualties, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, just off the US territory's southern Caribbean coastline, was felt throughout much of the island, including the capital San Juan. Some 250,000 customers were hit by electric power outages after the quake, which struck at 6:32 am local time (1032GMT). (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)
Puerto Ricans left homeless after biggest quake in century
PUERTO RICO — Cars, cots and plastic chairs have became temporary beds for hundreds of families who lost their homes in the strongest quake to hit Puerto Rico in more than 100 years.
The magnitude 6.4 quake that struck before dawn on Tuesday killed one person, injured nine others and knocked out power across the U.S. territory.
A majority of Puerto Ricans remained without electricity early Wednesday.
Nearly 750 people were staying in government shelters in the island’s southwest region as Gov. Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.