Report of overdue skier sends searchers back to scene of deadly Idaho avalanche

KELLOGG, ID (KPAX TV) — Search crews are back on Silver Mountain looking for an overdue skier following Tuesday’s deadly avalanche in Kellogg, Idaho.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Silver Mountain representative early Monday asking that search and rescue crews return to the mountain regarding an overdue skier, according to a social media post.

Silver Mountain representatives report that the overdue skier was confirmed to in the area of Tuesday’s avalanche occurred. The Sheriff’s Office says approximately 30 people from multiple agencies are actively searching the avalanche site at Wardner Peak.

According to a Facebook post by Silver Mountain , at least two people involved in the avalanche died and five were rescued.

