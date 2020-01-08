× Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal respond to the recent Iranian attacks

WASHINGTON DC — Senators had a classify briefing with the Trump Administration Wednesday regarding the recent Iranian attacks.

The Pentagon announced January 3, that a rocket strike killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

A few days later, Iran launched rockets at Iraqi bases holding US troops. There were no injuries.

Senator Murphy held a live chat on his Twitter page after the meeting criticizing the President’s decision and calling the whole thing a disaster for US national security interests.

Both Senators expressed how brief and vague the briefing was as well as how quick it was.

Listen to what Blumenthal had to say of the briefing below:

Hear what Murphy had to say below.

Just stepped out of the Trump admin's briefing on the crisis with Iran. Since they still won't share anything w/ you, the American people, I'm LIVE on Twitter taking your questions. Drop them in the comments below. https://t.co/e9lAAWyAxL — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 8, 2020