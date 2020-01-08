Sun, clouds, wind Wednesday afternoon with a chance snow squall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may be seeing a coating of snow in a few towns this morning, as a fast-moving storm brushed us with snowfall during the overnight hours. Most roads are in fine shape, so the AM commute looks to be free of any major weather issues.

The morning hours will bring some sunshine, but a few darker clouds will likely pop up and give us a snow shower chance this afternoon. It’s all due to a cold front that will trigger those snow showers, and possibly a brief snow squall with reduced visibility and moderate snow for a short period of time. While these snow showers will be hit-or-miss, they have the ability to put down a quick coating of snow.

It will turn increasingly windy Wednesday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 40+ mph. For that reason the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the state. All of CT will feel those gusty winds during the PM hours.

It will turn briefly colder on Thursday with highs near 30 and a gusty breeze. Wind chills during the morning will be down near zero, and they’ll only rise into the teens during the afternoon. As previously mentioned, this shot of cold air is only a brief one!

The big story is the warm-up on the way later this week. Near record warmth is possible on Saturday with highs near 60 degrees! It won’t be a washout but there is a chance for a few showers. Sunday will start warm and wet with periods of rain followed by rapidly falling temperatures in the afternoon.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun & clouds, windy, scattered afternoon snow shower/snow squall. High: Upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clear, cold, and windy. Lows: 12-18 with wind chills near zero by morning.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, colder. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance late/evening showers. High: mid-upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, warm, chance showers. High: Near 60.

SUNDAY: Rain morning- midday then rapidly falling temperatures. High: Upper 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: Mid 40s.

