Tom Brady signals on Instagram that he will not be retiring

FOXBOROUGH — It was the question on a lot of minds: Is Tom Brady going to retire or not?

The question got louder after the Patriots failed to go through the playoffs and onto another Super Bowl.

The question seemed to be answered on his Instagram Wednesday morning. He wrote that he “still has more to prove”.

Brady goes on to say that “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the area again.”

It’s implied he’d be sticking with the New England Patriots, but he did not specifically say so.