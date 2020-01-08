× Trump says Iran appears to be ‘standing down’ after strike

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran’s Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

The Iranian strikes had come days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” He adds Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

Speaking from the White House, Trump announced that the U.S. will immediately place new sanctions on Iran “until Iran changes it’s behavior.”

He defended his targeted killing last week of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.