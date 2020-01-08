Trump says Iran appears to be ‘standing down’ after strike

Suspects in Dulos case appear in court
US President Donald Trump makes a statement on Iran at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on January 3, 2020. - President Donald Trump said on January 3, 2020 that America does not seek war or regime change with Iran, less than a day after the US launched an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Irans top general, Qasem Soleimani. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran’s Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

The Iranian strikes had come days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” He adds Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

Speaking from the White House, Trump announced that the U.S. will immediately place new sanctions on Iran “until Iran changes it’s behavior.”

He defended his targeted killing last week of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

