UConn student gets probation in racial slur case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut student caught on video shouting a racial slur outside a campus apartment complex has been granted a special form of probation.

A judge on Tuesday accepted 21-year-old Jarred Karal’s application for accelerated rehabilitation and placed him on six months of probation.

Accelerated rehabilitation is generally for first-time offenders charged with nonviolent offenses.

A charge of ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race will be dismissed after a successful probation period.

Police said Karal and another student yelled the slur while walking through the complex Oct. 11.

They were caught on video by another student.