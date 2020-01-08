UConn student gets probation in racial slur case
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut student caught on video shouting a racial slur outside a campus apartment complex has been granted a special form of probation.
A judge on Tuesday accepted 21-year-old Jarred Karal’s application for accelerated rehabilitation and placed him on six months of probation.
Accelerated rehabilitation is generally for first-time offenders charged with nonviolent offenses.
A charge of ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race will be dismissed after a successful probation period.
Police said Karal and another student yelled the slur while walking through the complex Oct. 11.
They were caught on video by another student.
41.765804 -72.673372