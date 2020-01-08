WATCH: Man tries to jump out of car during police chase in Michigan
As a police officer, it can be expected to always be prepared for the unexpected. For one Michigan state trooper, this is exactly what happened.
Dash camera footage from Michigan state police shows that while during a chase with police, a man attempted to jump out of a moving car.
Police said that the suspect had a few warrants out for their arrest and did not want to stop.
While the man was trying to jump out of the car, he lost control of the car and crashed it into the concrete barrier.
No one was hurt during the chase and police were able to arrest.
