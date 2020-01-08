× WATCH: Man tries to jump out of car during police chase in Michigan

As a police officer, it can be expected to always be prepared for the unexpected. For one Michigan state trooper, this is exactly what happened.

Dash camera footage from Michigan state police shows that while during a chase with police, a man attempted to jump out of a moving car.

Police said that the suspect had a few warrants out for their arrest and did not want to stop.

While the man was trying to jump out of the car, he lost control of the car and crashed it into the concrete barrier.

No one was hurt during the chase and police were able to arrest.

Working as a state trooper means every shift is something new. This driver had some warrants and didn’t want to stop. Lucky no one was hurt, and the bad guy went to jail. #BacktheBlueDetroit pic.twitter.com/UNXBSpfAMI — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 7, 2020