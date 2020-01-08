Westport Police: Teen randomly attacked woman outside beauty spa

Suspects in Dulos case appear in court
Posted 11:05 AM, January 8, 2020, by

Ellis Tibere

WESTPORT — Police have arrested a teenager they say stabbed a woman in a random attack in the parking lot of a Connecticut beauty spa.

Westport police say 18-year-old Ellis Tibere, of Guilford, was charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the Monday attack.

The 33-year-old victim was sitting in her car prior to an appointment when someone with a knife and wearing a mask opened the door.

She was stabbed in the leg when she kicked out at him.

The suspect fled but was arrested nearby. He was held on $1 million bond. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

