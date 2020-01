Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- I-84 Eastbound is closed in Farmington between Exits 39A and 40 because of a school bus accident.

FOX61's Erika Arias captured a short video of the scene Thursday afternoon.

According to State Police, no children were on board, only the driver.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

I-84 East will remain closed for some time, officials say.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.