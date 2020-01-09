Cold but sunny Thursday; tracking warmth for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's cold this morning! Even though the actual temperatures aren't too bitter, the gusty wind is making it feel like the single digits this morning. That wind will ease up during the day, going from 15-30 mph to 5-15 mph by afternoon.

Even though it's going to stay cold today, it's only a brief chill with lots of sun and highs in the 30s.

Tonight, the wind will shift from the chilly northwest breeze to a warmer southwest breeze. That'll bring in some significant warmth!

The big story is the warm-up on the way as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the 40s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds from the south, and the chance for a brief passing shower. Then near record warmth is possible Saturday and Sunday with highs near 60 degrees! It won't be a washout but there is a chance for a few showers satuday (mainly in the afternoon). Sunday looks wetter with steady/heavier rain in the morning through early afternoon. There might even be a round of thunderstorms followed by rapidly falling temperatures in the afternoon.

Behind this next front, temperatures remain above average with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees through at least the middle of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, colder. High: Low 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Becoming breezy by morning. Lows: 25-30.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, windy, milder, chance isolated shower. High: mid-upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, warm, chance few showers. High: Near 60.

SUNDAY: Rain/thunderstorms morning- midday then rapidly falling temperatures. High: Upper 50s.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance late/evening showers. High: Near 40.

