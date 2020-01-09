“Going Yarn”; Connecticut church group adds helping hands to Australian fire aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLCHESTER – The Westchester Congregational Church in Colchester has a knitting group that meets each Thursday morning and the members have their hands full of late.

The knitting club has been busy making ‘Bird’s Nests’ which are designed to help small animals hurt in the fires find some refuge.

“They look like a bowl when they’re done,” said Mary Jane Slade from the Church. A member of the knitting club, Tana Handwerk, has a daughter who is a veterinarian in Massachusetts, in turn she has a contact with ties to the relief efforts in Australia.

Handwerk said, “she asked me to ask our knitting group if we would make more nests for them and it took off from there.”

Donations of yarn have been pouring into the church so the knitting club can – stitch by stitch – create new bird’s nests for the animals.

“This is a good feeling,” said Slade, “not only are we helping the animals, we’re helping a lot of people too.”

Handwerk added, “the response has been overwhelming.” The knitting club plans to send out the bird's nest to Australia by the end of January.

