Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Dino Gioia turned himself in to police Thursday, for an outstanding warrant of his arrest.

Police began their investigation on Christmas Eve of 2019. The incident was reported by the juvenile’s parent to a staff member at the Regal Care of Southport rehabilitation center.

The report said that Gioia, 78, touched the juvenile while they were visiting a grandparent.

Gioia is charged with sexual assault in the third degree, risk of injury to a minor, second degree unlawful restraint, and breach of peace. He was arraigned in Bridgeport court January 9.