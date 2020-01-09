Troconis taken to hospital; Dulos released on bond
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Man arrested in connection with deadly Greenwich car crash

Posted 3:51 PM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 04:07PM, January 9, 2020

Charles Graves, 82

GREENWICH — Police arrested Charles Graves, 82, in connection with the deadly car crash Regina Dowling.

Graves was said to be driving down Sound Beach Avenue in Old Greenwich, on November 29, 2019

Police said that Graves took an improper turn onto Station Drive South and struck Dowling who was crossing the street using a crosswalk.

Graves is facing a negligent homicide charge as well as making an improper turn and failing to grant the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court on January 23.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.