Man arrested in connection with deadly Greenwich car crash

GREENWICH — Police arrested Charles Graves, 82, in connection with the deadly car crash Regina Dowling.

Graves was said to be driving down Sound Beach Avenue in Old Greenwich, on November 29, 2019

Police said that Graves took an improper turn onto Station Drive South and struck Dowling who was crossing the street using a crosswalk.

Graves is facing a negligent homicide charge as well as making an improper turn and failing to grant the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court on January 23.