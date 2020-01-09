× Man who offered $5,000 to murder his ex-wife, sentenced to 10 years

HARTFORD — A man who offered to pay someone $5,000 to kill his ex-wife, was sentenced to 10 years.

While the suspect, James Godiksen, was in prison in 2016, he asked other inmates if they knew of anyone willing to kill his ex-wife.

Godiksen began speaking to an undercover ATF on the phone multiple times between September 10 and 14 of 2016.

During their conversation, Godiksen offered $5,000 to kill his wife. He then described what his wife looks like, her phone number, home address, where she works, and what roads she took to work. He then said, “I want her killed, if that’s possible . . . . Head cut off would be nice.”

Godiksen also offered more money if the man would kill his wife’s boyfriend. He was found guilty of murder for hire on July 20, 2018 for one count of murder for hire.

In addition to 10 years, Godiksen will have to serve three years of supervised release, and pay a $10,000.