Pelosi: ‘I know exactly when’ to send impeachment to Senate

HARTFORD — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she knows ‘’exactly when” she’ll be transmitting the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Pelosi on Thursday brushed back Democratic comments that the time has come to start the trial. The ongoing standoff between Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is turning into a test of wills for the leaders.

It’s been three weeks since Trump was impeached. Pelosi wants clear terms of the trial made public as Democrats demand witnesses. McConnell said there would be no “haggling.” Under the Constitution, the House oversees impeachment while the Senate oversees any subsequent trial.

Lawmakers say the showdown is expected to be resolved this week.