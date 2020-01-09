× Police: Naugatuck man shoots ex rather than pay her child support

BRIDGEPORT — A local man police say shot his girlfriend rather than pay her child support has been held on $500,000 bond.

Termane Smith, of Naugatuck, was in court Wednesday to faces charges including first-degree assault.

Police said on Nov. 3, officers were called to the hospital after a woman came in with a gunshot in her left upper arm.

The victim at first said she did not know who shot her, but later said it was the 40-year-old Smith.

She told police when she talked to Smith about paying child support for their two children he “flipped out.”