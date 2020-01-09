× Reports: Man whose family home burned in Australia bushfires wins $1M lottery

“This is a miracle,” he said.

Author: Doug Delony

A man who recently lost his family home in the Australian bushfires may be feeling lucky again after a big lottery win, reports 9News Australia.

The Queensland man said his home burned last year in the fires that continue to ravage the country.

He tells 9News he used his wife’s lucky numbers for the Gold Lotto drawing on Wednesday. He hit the jackpot $1 million (Australian) win. In American money that comes out to about $700,000.

“This really has come at the most incredible time,” he told 9News. “All that was left of the home was a few charred teacups.”

The man, who told the news he did not have insurance on his home, chose to remain anonymous.

The fires have destroyed numerous homes and have killed at least two dozen people and more than half a billion animals, according to multiple reports.