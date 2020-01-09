Troconis taken to Stamford Hospital after posting bond, Dulos released from custody

STAMFORD — New development out of Stamford, Michelle Troconis has been taken to a hospital Thursday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This comes after both Dulos and Troconis posted their bonds.

There were reports earlier this morning that Dulos would not post bond and be released due to continued obstacles.

However, see the moment Dulos walked out of Stamford Superior Court below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kent Mawhinney's bond status is unknown at this time.

Some people are wondering how bonds work and what actually needs to be paid for release. FOX61's Tony Terzi reports those numbers, according to officials.

Dulos needed $420,150 to post his $6 million bond.

While, Troconis needed to come up with $105,150 to post her bond set at $1.5 million.

It will cost #FotisDulos $420,150 to post his $6 million bond. #MichelleTroconis needs to come up with $105,150 with her bond set at $1.5 million. The two are still awaiting their new GPS ankle bracelets. @FOX61News #JenniferDulos — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) January 9, 2020

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis will post bond and be released from custody at Stamford Superior Court shortly, according to a source familiar with their bail process. They are both awaiting GPS ankle bracelets. @FOX61News #JenniferDulos pic.twitter.com/nXqWovZXV7 — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) January 9, 2020

DULOS DEVELOPMENT: @FOX61News has learned that, due to continued obstacles, #FotisDulos might not be able to post his $6 million bond today, as was planned. #JenniferDulos pic.twitter.com/jNQlC4Ffv5 — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) January 9, 2020

On Wednesday, Dulos' defense attorney Norm Pattis said he was stunned his clients bond, on the murder, felony murder, and kidnapping charges, remained at $6 million.

“You will almost never see a bond of this magnitude for a person without an extensive criminal record,” said Pattis.

Despite strong connections in his native Greece, Pattis said Dulos is not a flight risk, and his mental health is fine.

“We want him sitting next to us in our office going over the tens of thousands of documents we will soon receive,” Pattis said.

Pattis was asked how he explains what State Police insist is his client dumping evidence in trash receptacles in Hartford on the night Jennifer Dulos was reported missing.

“We will do so at the time of trial,” he said. “We have an explanation. But, I’m not going to give it in advance of trial. The jury will hear it and the state will hear it for the first time from Mr. Dulos himself.”

Just after noon on Tuesday, Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, had his bond remain as previously set at $2 million.

Judge John Blawie said he was uncooperative with state police’s attempt to effect his arrest yesterday. Investigators allege Mawhinney’s responses to questions about his connections to Mr. Dulos and knowledge about the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, were vague, evasive, contradictory and suspicious.

Mawhinney's next court date is February 20th.

Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was next, as her bond was reduced from $2 million to $1.5 million. She also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder as police say her story changed each of the three times they interviewed her. But, they acknowledge, she has been largely cooperative. Her next court date is February 7th.