UConn women's basketball lose at home, snap 98 home game winning streak

HARTFORD — On a chilly night in the capital city, the UConn women’s basketball team 98 home game winning streak was snapped by the reigning NCAA champion Baylor.

The game was close throughout, until Baylor clamped down defensively on UConn in the fourth quarter. The Huskies scored a total of six points in the last quarter.

UConn was ranked number one in the nation going into the game, while the Lady Bears were number six. Those rankings should be moving come next Monday.

This is the first loss for UConn since 2013. The final score was Baylor 74, UConn 58.

