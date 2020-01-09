× Use of force in deadly Hartford officer involved shooting found justified

TOLLAND — The State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Hartford released its independent report of last year’s Hartford deadly officer involved shooting, finding that use of force by police was justified.

“I again extend my condolences to Mr. Zaporta’s family on the tragic loss of their loved one,” State’s Attorney Gedansky said. “I also wish to thank the Connecticut State Police, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Forensic Science Laboratory and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for their exhaustive work on this matter.”

After months of gathering evidence, including police body camera, the report said that the use of force resulting in Mr. Zaporta’s death was justified under Connecticut state law to protect.

You can read the full report in its entirety, by clicking here.

The shooting happened on July 26, 2019, after a police pursuit started near Park Terrace in Hartford around 9:15 p.m.

Officers attempted to pull over a car, but the car drove away.

Police then followed the suspect to the I-84 westbound ramp on Capitol Avenue. Due to construction traffic at the time and stop sticks deployed by police, the car was stopped.

Zaporta and a passenger got out of the car by a struggled ensued.

At some point during the struggle, Zaporta gained control of one of the officer’s firearm, according to State Police. A police detective on the scene then shot multiple times at Zaporta. The shots were deadly.

Body camera footage of the shooting was released by police on July 29.