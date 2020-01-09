× Waterbury woman accused of stealing $100,000 Town of Prospect

WATERBURY — A woman from Waterbury is being accused of stealing about $100,000 from the town of Prospect.

Police said that the investigation began in October 2018, when they received an email describing a possible breach in the Town of Prospect’s payroll.

According to the arrest warrant, the Town of Prospect found that discrepancies in their payroll between December 2017 and October 2018. There were numerous unapproved transactions varying from $2 to $2,000.

Police traced the transactions to the local Webster Bank that houses the Town’s account. They found that the transactions were linked back to Tomeckha Gilkes of Waterbury. She had 108 transactions for $34,952.22 in her name alone.

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested Gilkes on January 9.

Gilkes is being charged with first degree larceny and is scheduled to be in court January 10.