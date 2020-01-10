× Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox

BOSTON – Outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. It is the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado. That contract led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.

A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season. He was voted the American League MVP award in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

MLB.com reported that the Red Sox also avoided arbitration with OF Jackie Bradley, Jr. and pitchers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, and UConn alum Matt Barnes. The outlet said all four were signed to 1-year deals.