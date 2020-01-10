× Bridgeport Police investigating overnight homicide

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight.

According to police, Shotspotter sensors went off near a home on Remington Street at 1:30 a.m.

As officers were going to the scene, Bridgeport dispatch received several calls of shots fired, and a victim was lying in the street.

Police say arrived on scene, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.