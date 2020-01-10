Coach Jim Calhoun wins 900th game

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Former Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Calhoun attends the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Connecticut Huskies during the 2K Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

WEST HARTFORD — Jim Calhoun reached another milestone in his legendary career Friday night with win number 900.

The win came courtesy of his new team, the University of St. Joseph Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays routed the Pratt Institute Cannoneers, 105 -61. The Jays were led by Delshawn Jackson Jr with 21 points. Jordan Powell recorded a double-double.

With this win, Calhoun moves up to fourth on the all-time list for career wins by a men’s basketball coach. He now only trials Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, and retired Bobby Knight.

With two more wins, Calhoun will tie Knight for third all time.

The Blue Jays moved to 11 -2 on the season and will face Williams College at home on January 14.

 

