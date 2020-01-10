Connecticut reaches agreement in Sheff v. O’Neill school desegregation case

HARTFORD — Attorney General William Tong will present a settlement in Sheff v. O’Neill.

The hearing will take place at Hartford Superior Court Friday afternoon. According to the attorney general’s office, the settlement will “place the state on a pathway to end 30 years of litigation over how bed to reduce racial isolation of Hartford schools.

From the website of The Sheff Movement:

“Sheff v O’Neill began in n 1989, when her son, Milo, was a fourth-grade student at Annie Fisher Elementary School in Hartford, Elizabeth Horton Sheff joined with ten other families and began a long and arduous journey to redress the inequity between the level of education provided to students in Hartford public schools and that available to children in surrounding suburban districts.

This journey has become known around the State of Connecticut, and throughout the United States, as Sheff vs. O’Neill–a landmark civil rights effort that seeks to prepare all children to live and prosper in an increasingly diverse, globally connected world.”

Plaintiff’s attorney, “This agreement state, plaintiff and the city any future plan must meet demands. The plan that will be developed will meet demand and sustain a system (racial and socioeconomic integration system) @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/60Tll4HQEg — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) January 10, 2020

From the case came The Sheff Movement. The movement is a coalition of parents, students, educators, and community members who work to assure full access to quality integrated education for children in the Hartford region. You can read more on the Sheff Movement website.

In attendance this afternoon will be Attorney General William Tong, Governor Ned Lamont, State Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel A. Cardona, Attorney Martha Stone, Center for Children’s Advocacy, Elizabeth Horton Sheff, NAACP Legal Defense Fund Attorney Deuel Ross.

HAPPENING NOW— State AG William Tong says that they join the plaintiffs in hoping the judge accepts the agreement. It’s a 2-part settlement that helps provide an equal educational opportunity for all students regardless of color in Hartford and surrounding suburbs. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/9cOoArMzV9 — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) January 10, 2020

Elizabeth Horton Sheff address the courtroom and says over the past few decades it’s been a wild ride. Horton Sheff alongside 17 other families were the original plaintiffs in the landmark civil rights case. #SheffvOneil pic.twitter.com/7tzl4YVtcn — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) January 10, 2020