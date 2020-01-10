Connecticut to enter settlement in school desegregation case
HARTFORD — Attorney General William Tong will present a settlement in Sheff v. O’Neill.
The hearing will take place at Hartford Superior Court Friday afternoon. According to the attorney general’s office, the settlement will “place the state on a pathway to end 30 years of litigation over how bed to reduce racial isolation of Hartford schools.
From the website of The Sheff Movement:
“Sheff v O’Neill began in n 1989, when her son, Milo, was a fourth-grade student at Annie Fisher Elementary School in Hartford, Elizabeth Horton Sheff joined with ten other families and began a long and arduous journey to redress the inequity between the level of education provided to students in Hartford public schools and that available to children in surrounding suburban districts.