For victims of Earthquakes in Puerto Rico, help from Hartford

HARTFORD – State and local leaders stood in solidarity at Hartford City Hall to pledge their allegiance to the Puerto Rican relief efforts.

This, in the aftermath of 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the battered island earlier in the week, followed by a round of aftershocks that claimed more damage.

“As a community here in Hartford we are one with the people of Puerto Rico,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

Senator Richard Blumenthal took to the podium and added, “Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane Maria and now has been hit with another natural disaster and we need to come to its aid.”

Sammy Vega, who is the president of the Connecticut Institute for Community Development and the Puerto Rican Parade said his organization has begun a website to help gather funds so good can be bought to help those in need on the island.

“We will serve as collection center in this effort,” Vega said. He added they are collecting money – not food or clothing – and that the money will be used to purchase the necessities on the island.

Governor Ned Lamont added that calling 211 is also a good resource to help get information about family or friends on the island.

“The State of Connecticut is to step up as called upon,” Lamont said.

