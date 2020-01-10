Fotis Dulos’ lawyer files motion to dismiss all criminal charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Fotis Dulos' lawyer, Norm Pattis, filed a motion in Stamford Superior court January 8 to dismiss all of his client's criminal charges.

Pattis said that this is a highly technical legal issue to lay ground work for a potential US Supreme Court challenge because his client's felony murder charge should have involved a grand jury.

Fotis Dulos, along with Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jennifer Dulos investigation. Fotis was charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping.

In addition to that, Fotis was charged in September 2019 with charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.