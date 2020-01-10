FOX61 Sports Ticket Exclusive: One on One with Dan Hurley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- Inter-conference play has begun for college basketball and UConn is heading towards what is expected to be their toughest stretch of games yet.

Joe D'Ambrosio talks with coach Bobby Hurley on how the season is going for this year's team.

Hurley spoke on the development of his young players and the start of their inter-conference play in the American Athletic.

Each month, Joe sits down with Dan Hurley and discusses the Huskies' season so far.

