FOX61 Student News: Save a Life tour Bristol Eastern

Story by Jennifer Black Bristol Eastern High

In recent years, there has been a rise in distracted driving among teenagers, one organization has hit the road in an attempt to steer this problem in the right direction.

Bristol Eastern High School students had the opportunity to participate in the Save a Life Tour distracted driving simulation, a tool used internationally to help people become aware of the dangers of distracted driving.

Keian Hagstrom is the facilitator of the program, “Oh it's always good to get people who are really close to learning how to drive, or people who are just new to driving to get these bad habits out of their system real early. So we try to get them behind these simulations and show them as close to a first person perspective as possible, without putting them in any danger--what happens when you get distracted on the road.”

The principal Micheal Higgins brought the program to the school because of the positive impact it can have on high school students. “Safe driving practice is something we want to stress--its very easy to become distracted behind the wheel these days given all of the things with cell phones and other distractions that are available to drivers. We just want to make them as educated as possible.”

The students had the chance to attend the event throughout the day giving them a shot to try the simulation. Kasey Buchas thinks the simulation will cause her to drive safer. “I'll probably pull over or go to a driveway or something to text if anything.”

According to the Department of Transportation 481,000 drivers are using their smartphones while driving. With programs like Save a Life Tour we are able to educate our youth about the dangers of texting and driving.

For more information visit www.savealifetour.com