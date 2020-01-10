AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Iraqi PM tells US to decide mechanism for troop withdrawal

Posted 7:09 AM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 07:14AM, January 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 07: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the U.S. State Department January 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. When questioned about the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Pompeo said "It was the right decision, we got it right." (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has told the U.S. secretary of state to send a delegation to Iraq tasked with formulating the mechanism for the withdrawal of U.S troops from Iraq.

A statement from the prime minister’s office on Friday says the request came in a telephone call between Abdul-Mahdi and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday night. It says Pompeo called the Iraqi premier.

The prime minister said Iraq rejects all violations against its sovereignty, including the attacks carried out by Iranian forces against U.S. troops in Iraq and also American violations of Iraq’s airspace in an airstrike that killed a top Iranian general last week.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.