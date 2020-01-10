AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Jennifer Dulos case highlights common scourge, domestic violence advocates say

Posted 9:46 AM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 12:09PM, January 10, 2020

State Senator Alex Bergstein and Connecticut Protective Moms to introduce Connecticut Custody Reform Legislation aimed at keeping domestic violence (DV) victims and children safe from harm during family court proceedings.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and the CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection also discussed Friday recently launched resources for victims of domestic violence.

These conferences come in the same week that Fotis Dulos was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber-Dulos. The two were in the middle of divorce and child custody court proceedings when she went missing.

Advocates say the murder case against the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five is bringing attention to the scourge of domestic violence and highlighting questions about how to improve the family court system.

 

 

